Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 167.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,204,000 after buying an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

