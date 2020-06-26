Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 196.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

