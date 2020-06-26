Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.06 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

