Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $5,707,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

SCHW opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

