Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Grid by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,026 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

