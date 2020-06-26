Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,938,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

