Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $228.94 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

