Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,977 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,977 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Welltower stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

