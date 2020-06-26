Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.12 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $102,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 268.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,722,000 after acquiring an additional 537,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.