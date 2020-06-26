Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

