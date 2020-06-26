Mersana Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

MRSN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

