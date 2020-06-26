Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.