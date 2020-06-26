Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.82, approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.82.

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RCO.UN)

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in public equity markets. It primarily focuses on equity based securities of issuers operating in Canada and global real estate sectors utilizing active and low cost passive portfolio management.

