Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mohawk Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.