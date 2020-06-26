Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Scilla Grimble Sells 14,939 Shares

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($63,505.49).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MONY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.51).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

