Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,068.00

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,057.76 ($13.46), with a volume of 9096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,066 ($13.57).

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 983.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 926.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

