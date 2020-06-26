Mylan NV Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mylan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

