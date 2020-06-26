Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) traded up 7% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has a positive rating on the stock. Myovant Sciences traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $21.30, 71,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,136,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $1,108,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Insiders purchased 1,422,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,595 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.55.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

