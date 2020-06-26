National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.47 million and a P/E ratio of -27.82. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$23.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.51%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.