National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 715,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,882,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 820,456 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

