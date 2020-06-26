NativeCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,276.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $897,870.10 and approximately $20,276.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01841559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00171258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00111267 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin's total supply is 23,481,933 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

