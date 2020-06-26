nDEX (NDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. nDEX has a market capitalization of $35,092.71 and approximately $91.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

