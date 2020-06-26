Needham & Company LLC Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $113.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.