Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after buying an additional 662,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

