Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 686300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,434,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 921,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,980,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $654.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.