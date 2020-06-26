NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,765 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.21% of NeoPhotonics worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 220,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $407.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.