Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $773,611.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027895 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,202.29 or 1.00335332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087851 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006392 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,128,767 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

