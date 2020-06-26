New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after acquiring an additional 255,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,476 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

