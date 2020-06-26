New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.03. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 6,224,367 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after acquiring an additional 255,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

