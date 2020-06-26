NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 392,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.01% of NIC worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 109,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of NIC by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 24.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 272,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.