Nomura Instinet Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $146.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Nomura Instinet from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

