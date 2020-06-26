Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $618.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

