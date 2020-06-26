Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

