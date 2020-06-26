Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Trimmed by Axa

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $65,536,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after acquiring an additional 734,475 shares during the period. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $39,681,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at $12,808,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at $12,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 635.63 and a beta of 1.56. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

