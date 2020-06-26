NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NRG opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

