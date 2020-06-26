Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, 5,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

