NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $6,761,566.86 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark A. Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $385.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.