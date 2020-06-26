OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Shares Down 1.6%

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

About OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

