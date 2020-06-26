Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,970,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160,680 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

