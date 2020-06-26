ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ONEOK worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 91.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

