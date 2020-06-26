Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

