OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.13% of OSI Systems worth $51,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

