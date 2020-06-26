Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OC opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

