Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $2,072,393.91 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagerduty alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,188,427.14.

On Friday, May 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $549,433.53.

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $528,724.56.

Shares of PD stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.02. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.