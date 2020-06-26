Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of PDPYF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 190.05%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

