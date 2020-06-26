Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 6,151 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $101.28 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

