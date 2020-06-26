Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,196,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,854.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

