Paloma Partners Management Co Has $236,000 Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.70%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

