Paloma Partners Management Co Has $236,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

