Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $219,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000.

CEF stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

